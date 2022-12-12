Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.56 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.56 million and $795,920.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00013050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001179 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,760,306 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.25021666 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $876,666.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.