Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 175,993 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $46.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MEI. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,298. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 67.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.