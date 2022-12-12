Metis (MTS) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Metis (MTS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $324,464.45 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

