MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE CXE opened at $3.57 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
