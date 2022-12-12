MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CXE opened at $3.57 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

