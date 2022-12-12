MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.22 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

