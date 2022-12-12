MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MFM opened at $5.22 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.