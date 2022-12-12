M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,577 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $91.94. 238,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,084,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

