M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 951,852 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of CSX worth $117,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. 77,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088,227. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

