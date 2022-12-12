M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 126,210 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,210 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $78,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.30. 14,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

