M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $238,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

