M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $102.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,905 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $102,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,763. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

