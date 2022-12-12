M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $54.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $54,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after buying an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BMO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.79. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,715. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

