M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 278,639 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $94,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

