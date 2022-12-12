M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563,350 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of UBS Group worth $72,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.08. 24,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,148. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

