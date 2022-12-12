Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 472,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MPB opened at $32.93 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

