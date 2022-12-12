Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 307,184 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.