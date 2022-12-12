Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
MRTX stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.
Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 307,184 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
