Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.