Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $187.82 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $187.82 or 0.01110393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $112.52 million and approximately $3,416.79 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Mixin
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
