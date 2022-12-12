Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.