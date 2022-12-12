monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $109.82

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.82, but opened at $114.98. monday.com shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1,802 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.
monday.com Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.