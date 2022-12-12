monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $109.82

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.82, but opened at $114.98. monday.com shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1,802 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in monday.com by 109.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $24,428,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

