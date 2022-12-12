Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Buys 1,900 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,378,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,299,993.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondee alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,302.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $132,608.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 256 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.

Mondee Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of MOND stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 45,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MOND. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.