Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $74.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

