Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $74.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.