Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.40 million and $7.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024484 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005002 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 481,734,446 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

