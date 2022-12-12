Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $46.82 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $46.82 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00046920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $907.29 or 0.05330857 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00508212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.91 or 0.30111812 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,584,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,862,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

