Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marcus by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a PE ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

