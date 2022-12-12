Morgan Stanley Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($131.58) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €102.34 ($107.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($132.00).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.