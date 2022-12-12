Morgan Stanley Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($48.77) to GBX 4,100 ($49.99) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.41) to GBX 3,165 ($38.59) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,685.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.