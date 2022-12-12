Morgan Stanley Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to $8.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

TCN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 16,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth $17,939,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at $20,130,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

