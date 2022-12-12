Morgan Stanley Trims Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Target Price to $8.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.2 %
TCN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 16,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth $17,939,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at $20,130,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
