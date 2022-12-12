MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $113.87 million and approximately $253,230.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.15438277 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $503,775.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

