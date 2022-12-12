Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.