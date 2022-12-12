Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
