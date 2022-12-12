Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -122.42 and a beta of 1.05.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 481,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

