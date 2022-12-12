Neil Joseph Labatte Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,254,865.20.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HOM.U traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.10 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market cap of C$496.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

