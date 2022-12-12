Neil Joseph Labatte Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,254,865.20.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
HOM.U traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.10 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market cap of C$496.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.