NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 525,032 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $35.81.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,886,000 after acquiring an additional 312,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,422,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
