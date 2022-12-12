New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 785.8% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,853,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
New Generation Consumer Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCG traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.01. 802,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,380. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.
About New Generation Consumer Group
