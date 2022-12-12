New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.