NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NGK Spark Plug Price Performance
Shares of NGK Spark Plug stock remained flat at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. NGK Spark Plug has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
NGK Spark Plug Company Profile
