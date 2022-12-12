Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 1,072.2% in November

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 1,072.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NRILY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,355. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

