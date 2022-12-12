Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Up 377.3% in November

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the November 15th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 412,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,844. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

