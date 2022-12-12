Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $528.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.97. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

