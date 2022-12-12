NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 251713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.97.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.77.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

