Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 18,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,493. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

