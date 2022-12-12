NULS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

