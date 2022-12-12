Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NAN opened at $10.81 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

