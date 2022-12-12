NXM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $207.54 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. NXM has a market capitalization of $272.60 million and $207.54 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $41.34 or 0.00240519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024002 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.4710998 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $203.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

