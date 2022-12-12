Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate Sells 294,643 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 294,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $3,300,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Servotronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

