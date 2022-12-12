OKC Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $5.47 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for $20.82 or 0.00122263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.18 or 0.05329094 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.76 or 0.30075248 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

