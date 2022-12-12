ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. 11,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,233. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.