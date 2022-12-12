OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Acquires 12,500 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 2,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 147,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,720. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $14,904,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

