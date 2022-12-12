Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oriental Land Trading Down 1.6 %

Oriental Land stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $766.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oriental Land Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.