Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
