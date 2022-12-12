Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

