Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

