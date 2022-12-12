Oxen (OXEN) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $153,257.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00445136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00883907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00107937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00619635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00270024 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,070,716 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

